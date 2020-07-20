7-in-Seven Countdown: Top Touchdown Live teams in 2020

Offensively, there are seven players back with starting experience with three of them coming back on the offensive line. Colby Bertrand, Clayton Kemp and Donaven Henderson will be expected to lead the way on the line with Canaan Quinn and Saxon Slade as new starters. Sam Houston must break in a new starter at quarterback, although Luke Yuhasz enters with plenty of varsity experience. Yuhasz was a starting wide receiver a year ago (904 yards, 17 touchdowns) although he was used as a red-zone quarterback thanks to his running ability. His physical style behind the line of scrimmage will help open up running lanes for Dennis Gardere at running back. While the receiving corps loses over 2,000 yards of production from a season ago, slot receiver/running back Dylan Abshire returns as does Dom Myers. In addition, wideout Quinton Simon Jr. will be expected to carver out a role along with Barbe transfer Andrew Glass.