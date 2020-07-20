7-in-Seven Countdown: Top Touchdown Live teams in 2020

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - We are just three weeks away from KPLC’s coverage of TDL: Two-A-Days and to get ready, we continue our 7-in-Seven countdown.
Countdowns will include topics from McNeese to high school football. A new countdown each week, beginning every Monday.
We continue the countdown with the top seven Touchdown Live teams this upcoming season.
*These are not head to head rankings. The rankings are in comparison to class.*
7. Sam Houston Broncos (8-3 in 2019)
The Broncos open the list after another strong season in Class 5A. Sam Houston grabbed a top-10 seed in the playoffs after an eight-win season and now the program looks for that elusive 5A playoff win to boot.
Sam Houston must find a new identity on offense with the loss of quarterback Kyle Bartley, tackle Jerren Gilbert and wide receiver Tavyen Grice. The Broncos may have a significant amount of talent to replace, but Big Sam has plenty waiting in the wings.
Offensively, there are seven players back with starting experience with three of them coming back on the offensive line. Colby Bertrand, Clayton Kemp and Donaven Henderson will be expected to lead the way on the line with Canaan Quinn and Saxon Slade as new starters. Sam Houston must break in a new starter at quarterback, although Luke Yuhasz enters with plenty of varsity experience. Yuhasz was a starting wide receiver a year ago (904 yards, 17 touchdowns) although he was used as a red-zone quarterback thanks to his running ability. His physical style behind the line of scrimmage will help open up running lanes for Dennis Gardere at running back. While the receiving corps loses over 2,000 yards of production from a season ago, slot receiver/running back Dylan Abshire returns as does Dom Myers. In addition, wideout Quinton Simon Jr. will be expected to carver out a role along with Barbe transfer Andrew Glass.
The Bronco defense loses five starters from last season although the coaching staff is excited about the linebackers and experience of the group. The backers are led by the trio of Josh Lemonier, Logan Jones and Marrion Atkins. The rest of the front seven will be rounded out by Glen Gorham, OJ Patterson and Gavin Savoie. The defensive backfield will be a speedy bunch with three returning starters. Dawson Richey, Nehemiah Ceasar and Keagon Aaron will be tasked with keeping up with the talented receivers of the district.
The Sam Houston program has become an elite football team in the area in recent years and the 2020 version should continue to live up to those new expectations.
