Former Washington-Marion Charging Indian Michael Thomas commits to Houston

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After just one season at the JUCO level at Kilgore College, Michael Thomas has verbally committed to Houston.
“I just love the atmosphere there,” Michael Thomas said. “The coaches welcome me there and were nice to me. It’s also close to my mom and I want her to be at every game.”
The former Washington-Marion Charging Indian averaged nearly 15 points per game, shooting almost 52 percent from the floor, including 40 percent behind the arc during his first season with the Rangers.
Thomas will play his sophomore year at Kilgore College and head to Houston for the 2021-2022 season.
The former #SWLApreps star also had offers from SMU, Ole Miss, Georgia and Seton Hall.
