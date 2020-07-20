FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers and storms this afternoon, unsettled weather pattern continues

Temperatures hold pretty steady as we head into the evening with temperatures staying in the lower 80′s before slowly falling back into the upper 70′s by late evening. Rain chances much like the last couple of days will slowly come to an end as we head into the overnight hours, but as we approach daybreak rain chances will be returning. Lows start out in the middle and upper 70′s for Tuesday morning with the best chance of showers and storms for areas along and south of I-10 with the highest concentration at the coastline. Throughout the day more storms develop as we still have an area of low pressure to our south that will continue to feed showers and storms into our area through Tuesday evening. Highs will once again be held in check thanks to plenty of clouds and the rain. The area of low pressure is being watched by the National Hurricane Center and has a low chance of developing, but it won’t change our impacts here in terms of the rain.