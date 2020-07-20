FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers and storms this afternoon, unsettled weather pattern continues

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We have seen scattered showers and storms moving through portions of Southwest Louisiana this afternoon bringing some much needed rain to the area. Temperatures have been held in check as we are only in the lower and middle 80′s thanks to the clouds and rain.
Temperatures hold pretty steady as we head into the evening with temperatures staying in the lower 80′s before slowly falling back into the upper 70′s by late evening. Rain chances much like the last couple of days will slowly come to an end as we head into the overnight hours, but as we approach daybreak rain chances will be returning. Lows start out in the middle and upper 70′s for Tuesday morning with the best chance of showers and storms for areas along and south of I-10 with the highest concentration at the coastline. Throughout the day more storms develop as we still have an area of low pressure to our south that will continue to feed showers and storms into our area through Tuesday evening. Highs will once again be held in check thanks to plenty of clouds and the rain. The area of low pressure is being watched by the National Hurricane Center and has a low chance of developing, but it won’t change our impacts here in terms of the rain.
Moving into Wednesday we see a little break in the widespread storm chances, but can expect scattered showers and storms to persist as we watch another tropical wave moving in from the east. This too also has a low chance of development, but most models keep it as a broad area of low pressure that will bring increased rain chances to the area for Thursday and into Friday. Highs stay in the upper 80′s to near 90 each afternoon, but you’ll want to keep the rain gear handy as rain chances are in the forecast through the next ten days.
As for the tropics, there are three areas to watch all having a low chance of development. One is just to the south of us now and will be moving into Texas over the next day or so, which will continue to bring us rain chances. The next disturbance is in the Bahamas and will be moving into the Gulf bringing rain to our area Thursday and Friday. The last system is back into the eastern Atlantic and will be moving westward with time. Overall no change in the forecast with these systems to our area, but stay tuned to the KPLC 7Weather Team for the latest.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.