FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Increased rain chances this week thanks to the tropics

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We’re getting our week off to a not to sunny start as tropical rains will be the theme of much of the week ahead. A weak tropical disturbance to our south is already kicking up a few downpours over the area this morning and these scattered brief showers will be around during the morning commute with around a 40% chance of rain to start the day.
As you’re heading out the door this morning, make sure to keep an umbrella as these brief downpours could creep up on you quickly, but thanks to their fast movement, they shouldn’t last very long. Just be prepared for a few rounds of them to move through today, especially by the afternoon hours when rain chances increase to 60%.
Futurecast keeps the unsettled pattern in place most of the day, with breaks in between the rainfall, but does show some additional showers that could pass through going into the evening hours as well. This first tropical wave of the week will continue moving westward into Texas tomorrow, but still be close enough to kick up additional showers and thunderstorms over the area on Tuesday.
We’ll likely see a similar day tomorrow with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely through the day, especially during the afternoon with highs tomorrow topping out in the upper 80s. Rain chances both today and Tuesday hold at 60%, but look to decrease a bit Wednesday while we wait for our next surge or tropical moisture to arrive Thursday and Friday.
Computer models are pulling our second tropical wave of the week into the Gulf by midweek, and despite the National Hurricane Center giving this area a 20% chance of tropical development, it’s important to note that no models show this developing into a tropical storm or hurricane, but that doesn’t mean we still won’t get plenty of rain! Rain chances begin to increase again by Thursday and Friday and possibly linger into Saturday before the tropical moisture decreases.
Rainfall amounts will vary across the area, and until we know how close to the coast this system tracks, we won’t have a good handle on exact rainfall amounts for our area. Preliminary totals between 1 and 2 inches are in the forecast through late-week, but those totals go up if the tropical wave makes a closer pass to our coastline on its westward push across the Gulf.
It is important to note that we are in hurricane season, so it’s always important to stay prepared, but as of now, I do not expect this system to become a real topic of concern for our area as we move through the week ahead. Just be prepared for increasing rain chances again as we head into the latter part of week that could likely span into the first half of the weekend.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
