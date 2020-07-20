FDA warns consumers to avoid these brands of hand sanitizer

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We all know the demand for germ-killing products has increased substantially since the COVID-19 pandemic began. But what if those products we’re using to help fight off the virus are doing more harm than good?
“Sanitizer is a very important component in our fight against COVID,” said Infectious Disease expert, Dr. Carlos Chaucino.
The demand for hand sanitizers is still high as the coronavirus pandemic rages on.
“There were several products sold as if they had ethyl alcohol but were inadvertently contaminated with methanol,” Chaucino said.
So, if that bottle of sanitizer you have in the kitchen or in your purse smells a bit different...Dr. Carlos Choucino says it’s not to be ignored.
“It’s very toxic when it’s absorbed...usually patients develop nausea, headache, vomiting. But one of the main complications is you can go blind.”
Choucino said there’s no way of truly knowing if a product has the right alcohol--unless lab-tested, which is why you must pay attention to how your body reacts...something he says is super important when it comes to children.
"Methanol absorbs through the hands and if you have little kids around and they ingest it, you could have dire consequences."
The FDA’s initial warning back in June listed nine hand sanitizer products either confirmed or thought to contain methanol.
CLICK HERE: FDA’s investigation into the methanol contamination is ongoing. Its full list of recalled products, which will be updated as more information becomes available, can be viewed on the agency’s website.
A majority of the products appear to have been manufactured in Mexico, with recalls issued by the manufacturer or distributor.
In total, over 65 brands have now tested positive.
The FDA encourages consumers not to buy the above brands of hand sanitizer after FDA testing revealed methanol content in several of these products. The FDA also urges people to avoid hand sanitizers labeled as “FDA-approved,” because the FDA has not approved any hand sanitizers.
The CDC also advises that if your sanitizer contains more than 60 percent alcohol, it’s more than likely a bad batch.
