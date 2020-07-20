A Cleaner SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With all the closures due to the pandemic a lot of people have quite a bit more time on their hands. That’s why three local teens are making the most of it by making a difference, one trash bag at a time.
Ivan Appleton explained how their project, “Cleaner SWLA,” came to be, “We’ve been wanting to do a senior project. Something going into our senior year to leave with our community before we left for college. We were all passionate about the environment so we decided that when quarantine got out, and we were actually allowed to see each other, that we would start an organization that would change the culture around from littering.”
He says part of what they’re doing isn’t just cleaning up but trying to get others to take a more active role in Southwest Louisiana’s environment as well, “As Cleaner SWLA, our goal is to create a social media awareness about litter in Southwest Louisiana as well as trying to inspire other people to do their part and to clean up the place we call home.”
Aidan O’Neal told us that part of what got him inspired was seeing how people often treated the place he calls home, “I’ve always grown up here and just, you know, spending time out, it always just surprises me how carelessly people throw stuff out of their cars and essentially trample the environment.”
While cleaning O’Neal says he sees quite a lot of the same stuff that gets dumped on the ground, “On average we see a lot of cans and bottles, but the worst thing is the styrofoam.
Another co-founder, Andrew Wang says he loves how it feels to know they’re making a difference, “It makes me feel great knowing my time, instead of playing towards like YouTube or fun things that wouldn’t benefit the environment, it’s going towards things that truly help our state and city.”
Appleton says anyone can join them to help make SWLA cleaner, “If you want to get involved with us, we’re always doing cleanups so if you want to DM our Instagram and will include you in the cleanup, “Cleaner_SWLA” and also just follow our Instagram and we will keep educating and trying to change the culture.”
In addition to their clean up project, the organization is selling “Cleaner SWLA” T-shirts in an effort to raise money for the non-profit organization “Louisiana Wildlife Federation.”
If you would like to help or purchase a T-shirt you can find the group’s Instagram page HERE.
