Mayor Nic Hunter issues statement on masks and COVID-19

Over the last couple weeks, I have shared with you the voices of our local medical community, the men and women on the front lines of COVID-19. These are the voices of literally thousands of years’ worth of collective medical education and experience. At this point, if you continue to believe that COVID-19 is overdramatized or a “hoax,” you are choosing to call the vast majority of our local medical community either “liars” or “misinformed.” For every oversimplified meme or outdated YouTube video that espouses the contrary, I can provide a dozen local medical professionals who have seen first-hand what COVID-19 really is and how we can best fight it.