Mayor Nic Hunter issues statement on masks and COVID-19

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter has issued the following statement via Facebook regarding mask-wearing and COVID-19 in our area:
“I get it. Some don’t trust elected officials or the CDC. Do you have more faith in locals who have survived COVID-19 or locals who have lost family members and friends to COVID-19? Do you have more faith in the chief medical officers and administrators from the major Calcasieu Parish hospitals, over 120 local physicians who signed a joint statement, ICU nurses from Lake Charles Memorial and Christus Ochsner, or the Calcasieu Parish Coroner? I have never sought to be an alarmist, but I believe it’s my job to share accurate and up to date information from vetted, reliable sources.
Over the last couple weeks, I have shared with you the voices of our local medical community, the men and women on the front lines of COVID-19. These are the voices of literally thousands of years’ worth of collective medical education and experience. At this point, if you continue to believe that COVID-19 is overdramatized or a “hoax,” you are choosing to call the vast majority of our local medical community either “liars” or “misinformed.” For every oversimplified meme or outdated YouTube video that espouses the contrary, I can provide a dozen local medical professionals who have seen first-hand what COVID-19 really is and how we can best fight it.
Local officials realize that current preventative measures will not eliminate COVID-19 from our community, but we also realize that if our hospitals get overrun, this affects anyone in this community who needs emergency medical attention. Similarly, I realize that closing an economy can have catastrophic short term and long term effects on the health of a community. There are no easy answers.
Southwest Louisiana is a strong, caring community. Adhering to suggested measures, including mask-wearing, is the best way we can help our local medical community, business owners, and workforce at the same time. Currently, this is the best way we can show collective strength and care for ourselves and our neighbors.”
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.