FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few afternoon storms, higher rain chances for the end of the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A warm afternoon as we have seen temperatures rising into the lower 90′s once again as we have seen mostly sunny skies through this afternoon. Storms are beginning to move through portions of Southwest Louisiana and that will help to cool us down a little.
Rain chances remain with us through this evening much like the last couple of evenings until around sunset before we begin to dry things out. Storm chances remain isolated as some will be luckier than others in receiving a cooling shower or storm, but higher rain chances aren’t far away as we will be dealing with plenty of rain chances into the new week. Temperatures this evening though will slowly fall back into the middle 80′s and then back into the middle 70′s for our Monday morning. A few showers or storms will be possible throughout the morning mainly for areas along the coastline and up to the I-10 corridor. Much like the last couple of afternoons though more storms will develop into the afternoon as temperatures warm into the middle and upper 80′s. The coverage of storms will be isolated to scattered with the best chance remaining along the coast.
We will continue to see easterly flow throughout the week, which will bring in a couple of waves and that will mean afternoon storm chances all the way through the end of the week. Temperatures hold steady in the upper 80′s to near 90 as we can expect partly cloudy skies each day with the chance of those afternoon storms. It won’t be a washout each day, but the typical summer time pattern will continue through Wednesday before slight changes enter the picture for Thursday and Friday.
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave that is near Hispaniola and the chance of formation is low. Despite that it doesn’t change our forecast from what we saw earlier in the fact we will be dealing with showers and storms, the coverage of them will just be a little greater. Just a reminder that we are in Hurricane Season and as always the KPLC 7 Weather Team will keep you updated. Rain chances slowly decrease into next weekend with temperatures returning to the lower 90′s. Have a great rest of your weekend!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
