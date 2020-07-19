FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few afternoon storms, higher rain chances for the end of the week

Rain chances remain with us through this evening much like the last couple of evenings until around sunset before we begin to dry things out. Storm chances remain isolated as some will be luckier than others in receiving a cooling shower or storm, but higher rain chances aren’t far away as we will be dealing with plenty of rain chances into the new week. Temperatures this evening though will slowly fall back into the middle 80′s and then back into the middle 70′s for our Monday morning. A few showers or storms will be possible throughout the morning mainly for areas along the coastline and up to the I-10 corridor. Much like the last couple of afternoons though more storms will develop into the afternoon as temperatures warm into the middle and upper 80′s. The coverage of storms will be isolated to scattered with the best chance remaining along the coast.