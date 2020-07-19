Emergency Rental Assistance Program temporarily suspended due to overwhelming response

“The response to our state’s emergency rental assistance program proves how significant the economic burden of COVID-19 is for our citizens,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. “This program was designed to help mitigate and off-set evictions and homelessness, and while we have allocated an additional $17 million for a total of $24 million in federal assistance, we know that much more is needed to address this serious crisis for the hard-working men and women who continue to keep our state going during this crisis.”