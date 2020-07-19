Around 200 participate in 5th Annual Salty Catch Fishing Rodeo

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Anglers of all ages traveled to the Golden Nugget for the annual Salty Catch Fishing Rodeo this weekend.
Wish most festivals and events across the state canceled due to COVID-19, Salty Catch Tournament Director Crystal LaFosse says they’re lucky. Due to the very nature of the fishing rodeo, only the opening ceremony was impacted by the pandemic.
“COVID hasn’t really affected us as far as fishing,” LaFosse said. “It’s like the silver lining happening in the outdoors industry. This year we’ve had more anglers than I expected - well over - so it’s been pretty awesome.”
Some of this weekend’s offshore and inshore anglers have been competing in the Salty Catch since the rodeo started five years ago.
“The weather’s great, we had a good fishing trip,” said participant Abby Miller. “We weighed in some good fish, hopefully we win some money, but the best thing is being outdoors and seeing a lot more people outdoors. Being an outdoorsman, that’s what you want to see.”
Even some young fishermen participated.
“It’s so exciting to see young kids fishing out, now more than ever,” LaFosse said. “It’s cool to just pass down the sport we love so much down to our future generations.”
A part of the proceeds from the tournament benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
For more information, click HERE.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.