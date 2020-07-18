FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few storms this afternoon with warm temperatures, rain chances sticking around

Moving through the rest of this evening we see temperatures slowly falling back into the middle and upper 80′s as we near sunset with rain chances slowly diminishing as well. We look to stay dry through the overnight hours much like what we saw with our Friday night and temperatures to start our Sunday morning will be very similar as well. Lows Sunday morning will be in the middle 70′s once again with a slight chance of a shower along the immediate coastline. Into Sunday afternoon we see a mixture of sun and clouds and that will allow temperatures to warm back into the upper 80′s and lower 90′s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop once again as we head into the afternoon and that will be the case moving into the new week as well. Not everyone will be see rain, but for those who do it will be a welcomed site as we have seen hot and dry conditions the last couple of weeks.