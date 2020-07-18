FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few storms this afternoon with warm temperatures, rain chances sticking around

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We have seen a few isolated storms this afternoon with the majority of the rain so far staying along the coastline. Temperatures have warmed into the upper 80′s and lower 90′s as there has been a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the afternoon.
Moving through the rest of this evening we see temperatures slowly falling back into the middle and upper 80′s as we near sunset with rain chances slowly diminishing as well. We look to stay dry through the overnight hours much like what we saw with our Friday night and temperatures to start our Sunday morning will be very similar as well. Lows Sunday morning will be in the middle 70′s once again with a slight chance of a shower along the immediate coastline. Into Sunday afternoon we see a mixture of sun and clouds and that will allow temperatures to warm back into the upper 80′s and lower 90′s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop once again as we head into the afternoon and that will be the case moving into the new week as well. Not everyone will be see rain, but for those who do it will be a welcomed site as we have seen hot and dry conditions the last couple of weeks.
As we move into Monday we see temperatures staying pretty steady as we are going to be in the upper 80′s to near 90 each afternoon, which is near where we should be for this time of year. The unsettled weather pattern looks to continue with afternoon and evening storm chances sticking around as we head through the end of the week. We aren’t going to see a washout for any day, but higher rain chances look to be as we head into Thursday and Friday as a disturbance moves through and that may help to spark a little more widespread coverage of rain.
As for the tropics things are remaining quiet as there is hardly any clouds out there, which is always welcomed news this time of year. Development is not expected over the coming days and even over the next week. Rain chances will slowly begin to drop into next weekend with temperatures slowly warming into the lower 90′s. Enjoy the rest of your evening and have a great Sunday.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
