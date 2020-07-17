Wife of double homicide suspect arrested as accessory

The wife of Neil Broussard, the suspect in Wednesday’s double homicide, was arrested as an accessory, Calcasieu officials confirm. Tori L. Broussard, 41, of Lake Charles, was arrested on Wednesday on counts of accessory to first-degree rape and accessory to first-degree molestation of a juvenile, according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Broussard is the chief investigator at the Calcasieu Public Defenders Office. Harry Fontenot, head of the office, says she is on administrative leave pending further review. (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)