Wife of double homicide suspect arrested as accessory

WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - The wife of the suspect in Wednesday’s double homicide was arrested as an accessory, Calcasieu officials confirm.
Tori L. Broussard, 41, of Lake Charles, was arrested on Wednesday on counts of accessory to first-degree rape and accessory to first-degree molestation of a juvenile, according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Broussard is the chief investigator at the Calcasieu Public Defenders Office. Harry Fontenot, head of the office, says she is on administrative leave pending further review.
She bonded out of Calcasieu Correctional Center on Thursday morning on $50,000 bond, set by Judge Sharon Wilson.
Her husband, Neil Broussard, 51, is accused of shooting and killing 17-year-old Kyla Hidalgo and 18-year-old Kaleb Charlton around 4 a.m. Wednesday. He was arrested in the Ragley area after a manhunt that lasted more than 24 hours.
Neil Broussard faces two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder and one count of second-degree kidnapping. Judge Wilson set his bond at $4 million.
At the time of the homicides, Broussard was wanted on a warrant for first-degree rape and molestation of a juvenile. He has a total bond of $6 million.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.