SWLA Arrest Report - July 16, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 16, 2020.
Conrad Ross Hamilton, 27, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.
Neil Patrick Broussard, 51, Lake Charles: First-degree murder (2 charges); first-degree rape; molestation of a juvenile; second-degree kidnapping; attempted first-degree murder.
Kendra Monique Lewis, 28, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Taylin Marquis Levi, 22, Welsh: Possession of stolen firearms; aggravated assault; aggravated burglary; burglary; property damage under $1,000; theft under $1,000; resisting an officer; child endangerment; domestic abuse; first offense illegal carrying of weapons; battery.
Jordan Alonzo Haines, 25, Sulphur: Second-degree cruelty to juveniles.
James Mark Seal, 39, Sulphur: Violations of protective orders.
David Michael Shuffield, 43, Sulphur: Theft under $1,000; burglary (2 charges); theft between $1,000 and $5,000 (2 charges); possession of stolen things worth $25,000 or more; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule I drug; burglary.
Quintin Makay Green, 18, Westlake: Burglary; attempted burglary; theft worth $25,000 or more; trespassing.
Trevis Edwards Dean, 19, Lake Charles: Second offense illegal carrying of weapons.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.