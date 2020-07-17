Southern athletic director Roman Banks says no decision on SWAC fall sports, despite reports

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - College football reporter Brett McMurphy reported Friday, July 17, that sources told him the SWAC will announce Monday that it is canceling fall sports.
However, Southern athletic director Roman Banks said nothing is official yet and the conference will decide on its direction during a meeting next week.
SWAC Commissioner Charles McCelland also told media outlets that no decision has made, although, he did express major concerns when it comes to testing student-athletes for COVID-19 and some schools simply not having the resources to consistently do so.
