Saints DE Cam Jordan remains excited about upcoming season

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Just like many of us, Saints defensive end Cam Jordan’s summer has been far from normal.
He says there’s been far less travel and far less time in the gym. But he did come out on Thursday, which he says is a rarity, to do his part in handing out laptops to local youth in need.
However, as far as the eventual return to playing football, Jordan says he doesn’t know much more than we do.
“Right now, it’s all sort of vague isn’t it,” Jordan says. “We’ve talked about what the NFLPA is doing, what the NFL is doing, and everything that’s been a constant relay of information to us. It seems like until we have an agreement from those that are the club owners and those that are representing us, not much more information I can give you. You probably know just as much as I do.”
But even with all of that uncertainty in the air about what’s to come for the NFL as far as training camp, the preseason and hopefully a regular season.
Cam Jordan says there’s nothing that will keep him from getting as pumped up as he always does for the start of another NFL year.
“(With) the work that I’ve put in since February and March, I’m excited,” Jordan said. “The fact that we know we have an All-Pro player in Demario Davis. We have one of the top rising corners in Marshon Lattimore. We’ve got Jackrabbit coming back. Marcus Williams was turning strides. Marcus Davenport will be back healthy. Sheldon Rankins is back healthy. There’s nothing in me that’s less than 100 percent excited to be back around my guys.”
