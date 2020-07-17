Roanoke woman struck and killed in Jeff Davis Parish

By Caroline Habetz | July 17, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT - Updated July 17 at 5:43 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - On Thursday night, a female pedestrian was struck and killed while walking near the Roanoke community.

Around 10:30 p.m. on July 16, Louisiana State Police troopers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on I-10 South Frontage Road near Farm Supply Road.

The pedestrian was Kendra Sasha Johnson, 32, of Roanoke. According to LSP, Johnson was wearing dark-colored clothing and was walking in the eastbound lane of the frontage road when a car struck her.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

Routine toxicology samples were taken for analysis and the crash remains under investigation.

A majority of pedestrian fatalities, nearly 70 percent, occur at night. Pedestrians are encouraged to walk facing traffic, use a sidewalk or highway shoulder when available, wear light colored clothing with reflective materials, and to carry a flashlight at night. Additional pedestrian safety information may be found online at www.walkinginfo.org.

Troop D has investigated 17 fatal crashes resulting in 19 deaths so far this year.

