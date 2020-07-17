Rick Bryant announces he’s pulling out of DA’s race

Serving as your District Attorney was the greatest honor of my life, but many people have now expressed that it’s time for a new face, a new direction for the DA’s Office. While my poll numbers are excellent and my supporters are wonderful, I feel that perhaps many in our parish want a new DA. I have done something few candidates do anymore: I have sat down and spent hours speaking with the only other announced candidate for DA, Stephen Dwight. Our discussions were open, honest, and productive. I have known Stephen and his father for many years. He has expressed to me that he too wants restructuring and many changes in the DA’s office. He agrees with many of my concerns, and I truly believe that he wants to build an office that we can all be proud of. For those reasons, I shall be supporting Stephen for District Attorney.