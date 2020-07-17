Man arrested for stabbing girlfriend in June

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - In late June, Lake Charles Police Department responded to a call of a stabbing.
Officers arrived in the 2000 block of Denise Street in Lake Charles, on June 26, to find one female victim.
The victim, 31, had a single stab wound to the chest and was transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
According to Sgt. Brenda Desormeaux, LCPD department spokeswoman, investigators learned the victim and her boyfriend, Anthony Releford Jr., 36, were engaged in a verbal argument when things turned physical.
“Releford retrieved a knife and stabbed the victim once,” says Desormeaux. “A physical altercation continued and bystanders came to the victim’s aid and Releford fled.”
On July 17, Releford was located, by the LCPD Swat Team, at a residence in Iowa, LA. He was arrested there without incident.
Releford will be booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Facility on the charge of aggravated second degree battery with no bond.
