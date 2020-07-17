FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms this afternoon, more rain in forecast for the weekend

Temperatures this afternoon have warmed into the middle and upper 80′s for most locations, with just a few areas touching the 90 degree mark. We have seen more in the way of cloud cover this afternoon, which has helped to keep temperatures a few degrees cooler. Showers and storms have been moving through our southern parishes with little rain for areas to the north. Through the afternoon and into the evening temperatures will slowly fall back into the lower 80′s and eventually back into the middle 70′s for Saturday morning. As for the rain chances we continue to see isolated to scattered storms through late afternoon before we begin to dry things out overnight. For our weekend we can expect more of the same with highs in the upper 80′s to lower 90′s. Saturday looks to feature a few showers and storms mainly in the afternoon with the coverage a little less than our Friday. Overnight Saturday we can expect temperatures to fall back into the middle 70′s as we remain dry. Shower and storm chances will make a comeback as we head into Sunday afternoon, but overall if you have any outdoor plans things look just fine so no need to cancel, just have an alternative plan in case a storm moves over.