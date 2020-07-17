FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms return today and help with the heat

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Our forecast continues to bring the promised scattered thunderstorms to the area today and provide some better heat relief, especially since the storms will begin later this morning for coastal areas and by midday and through the afternoon for the rest of Southwest Louisiana. Highs should top out below 90 this afternoon with heat index readings less than 100 for the first day this week.
Scattered storms will begin to wind down before sunset due to their earlier onset today, but boaters and mariners should be aware that storms offshore will be capable of lightning, gusty winds and even waterspouts through the day. Be prepared to head to safe harbor quickly if a storm moves toward your location on the water.
Heading into the evening hours, a nice night expected for Southwest Louisiana as lows again dip into the lower to middle 70s overnight thanks to some of the rain cooled air. The weekend does not bring a washout but will promise a few more widely scattered storms by the afternoon tomorrow and Sunday before a bigger surge of tropical moisture moving toward the area brings even higher rain chances back for a good portion of next week.
Beginning Monday, rain chances go back up as scattered thunderstorms return by afternoon. Models continue show an even deeper surge of tropical moisture arriving toward the latter half of next week with rain chances going up even higher by next Thursday and Friday.
The tropics remain quiet, and despite a few tropical waves moving along the northern Gulf over the next several days, no organization into any tropical storm or hurricane is likely through next week.
The best part of the rain will be the heat relief for SW Louisiana, as a ridge of upper level high pressure sends temperatures spiking across most of the east and northeastern U.S. through next week where highs top out well into the 90s.
Have a great Friday!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
