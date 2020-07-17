COVID-19 survivor describes day-to-day life since recovering from the virus

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Over 53,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Louisiana, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
Some of those people are in the Southwest Louisiana community. For Maxine McGregor, being diagnosed with COVID-19 significantly changed her day-to-day life.
Back in May, McGregor was released from the hospital after being there for a month and spending 15 days on a ventilator. Now two months after leaving the hospital, she said she is still feeling some side effects from the virus.
“The problems that I’m having is like brain fog; sometimes I can remember stuff and sometimes I’m like okay I know I need to do this but can I do it,” she said. “Another problem that I’m having is my body aches.”
Simple things like washing clothes and going to the grocery store- all things McGregor was accustomed to doing before, now take more work.
Then there’s the fear of getting the virus a second time.
“One day I think I had a little fever [and] I started panicking,” she said. “I’m like oh lord this isn’t going to happen again, we aren’t going down this road.”
Despite any setbacks from having the virus, McGregor maintains a positive attitude and relies on her faith in God. Another new change for her is teaching Sunday school online instead of in-person.
“I kind of like it because I get teenagers from Houston, my grand kids, you know people that I know,” she said.
McGregor said these are all changes she is willing to work through to keep herself and others safe.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.