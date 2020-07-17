Candidates in Calcasieu asked to make appointments to qualify July 22-24

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Qualifying starts next Wednesday for offices on the ballot November 3. Like so many things this year, the process will be a bit different.
“We are expecting about 60 local candidates running in Calcasieu Parish. All the district court races are open, the city court judges, Lake Charles and Sulphur, justices of peace, constables, Ward 3 Marshal, Ward 4 Marshal, district attorney, so you’re going to have quite a few people on the ballot for this November,” said Lynn Jones, Calcasieu Clerk of Court.
“There’s always an atmosphere of excitement during qualifying for a major election, when candidates officially throw their hats into the ring. There’s usually a long line and lots of hand shaking as candidates wait in line for their turn. But this year, because of COVID, Jones is asking candidates to call ahead and make an appointment to avoid the usual crowd on the first day.
“We’re asking all candidates to call in beforehand, to set up an appointment. Due to the COVID situation, we are trying to limit the number of people in the building, and so we’re asking the candidates, call in, set up an appointment and that way we’ll only have a certain amount of people here at one time,” said Jones.
They also want candidates to wear masks and limit who they bring with them. He has several employees handling the process and plans to qualify three at a time.
“I have four employees handling that. We have them scheduled in fifteen-minute increments and it’ll be three at a time. So, we’ll get three in. It takes about fifteen minutes to qualify and as we finish with them then the next three will come in,” he said.
He reminds candidates to bring what they need to qualify including fees and no personal checks.
“I also want to remind candidates for their qualifying fees we do not take personal checks or campaign checks. It must be cash, a postal money order, or a certified bank check. Also, we do ask candidates to call our office to find out what their qualifying fee is because it’s different for different offices,” he said.
Jones says making an appointment is a request, not a requirement, but he feels it will help keep everyone safer.
Qualifying is from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. next Wednesday through Friday, July 22-24, at the Calcasieu Clerk of Court’s Office. The phone number is 337-437-7550.
To find out what’s on the ballot and more information about qualifying click here.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.