Calcasieu Police Jury offers COVID-19 Mortgage Help for parish residents

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish residents who need help paying their mortgages due to COVID-19 can apply for funding through a grant received by the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s Human Services Department.
The department received an additional $786,000 this year through the Community Services Block Grant, funded by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“These funds will be used to help qualifying Calcasieu Parish homeowners with mortage payments,” the police jury said. “One hundred residents could receive up to $3,000 per household.”
Residents must meet the following requirements to qualify:
Residents who qualify can schedule an appointment by contacting the Call Center at 337-721-4033 starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, July 20. The Call Center phone lines will not be open to make appointments before this date.
Residents will be served on a first-come first-served basis until all slots are filled, the police jury said.
Homeowners are required to show proof of Calcasieu residency, their social security card, a valid driver’s license or photo identification and proof of household income at the appointment once it is made.
If the funds are granted, the money will be paid in a lump sum directly to the homeowner’s mortgage company, the police jury said.
Human Services Department Director Tarek Polite said the department is eager to help provide this service for Calcasieu residents to help relieve some of their financial hardships due to the pandemic.
“This is a service we don’t usually provide; however, after conducting a needs assessment and coordinating with our local 211-provider - the United Way of Southwest Louisiana - mortgage assistance ranked as one of the top three needs of residents in our community,” Polite said. “Although, we are rolling out this mortgage assistance program next week, this is the first in a series of COVID-related relief assistance programs that the Police Jury will be providing over the next few months.”
