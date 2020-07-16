Westlake double homicide suspect also sex crime suspect in Texas

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The suspect in Wednesday’s double homicide is not only a convicted sex offender but was out on bond on sex charges in Houston.
According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, Neil P. Broussard, 51, was convicted of two counts of molestation of a juvenile in 2011.
Broussard was awaiting trial in Harris County, Texas, on accusations of continuous sexual abuse of a child. He was free on $100,000 bond.
In 2018, a 22-year-old female victim filed a report with police in La Porte, Texas, claiming she was sexually assaulted by Broussard from 2009 to 2011 when she was on a TKO Basketball summer league and Broussard was a coach, Houston station KTRK is reporting.
The victim told investigators the relationship began when Broussard touched her in a motel room during a tournament. Broussard was 40 years old at the time and the victim was 12. After the team returned to La Porte, the abuse continued, occurring two to three times a week for two years in multiple locations, including the victim’s home. She told investigators she ended the relationship in October of 2011 when she was 14.
When interviewed by a La Porte officer, Broussard admitted to coaching the victim and having a relationship. However, Broussard claimed it was not a sexual one.
He also admitted to being alone with the victim at her home, his home, and at an apartment in Houston, where he let her take a shower.
Broussard was arrested in Calcasieu Parish in April 2019, and brought back to Houston. He was released on a $100,000 bond the next week and was scheduled to be back in court in September on the La Porte case.
That bond was revoked today by District Judge Joshua Hill.
Harris County District Attorney, Kim Ogg, spoke on the matter today with Houston’s ABC 13 News. See the interview below:
