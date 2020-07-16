SWLA hospitals speak on Louisiana mask mandate

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The mask mandate implemented by Gov. John Bel Edwards has been in place for four days now, and many are making their thoughts on the order known.
The mask mandate is receiving praise and criticism. But many in our local medical community say it has their full approval.
“It’s important for this masking to become part of our lives right now,” says Chief Medical Officer for the Lake Charles Memorial Health System, Manley Jordan. “I’m proud of our local government, our city and parish government because they were a little bit ahead of the governor in mandating this.”
They were strongly considering a localized mandate at the request of the medical community.” “When the governor finally did what I feel like is the right thing to do for us all.”
Jordan says our local government was strongly considering a localized mask mandate at the request of the medical community. But then the governor implemented the statewide mask mandate. A decision Jordan says he believes was the right thing to do for all of us.
Jordan says he was happy to see the order for anyone eight or older to wear a face covering. Support echoed by the CHRISTUS Ochsner Health System.
“We are completely supportive of the governor’s mask mandate in our state,” says Chief Executive Officer for CHRISTUS Health System, Kevin Holland. “Particularly given the circumstance and the substantial increase in cases over the past month.”
In a statement Chief Executive Officer for West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital, Janie Fruge says:
“Healthcare professionals in conjunction with the Louisiana Department of Health, CDC, and the local Calcasieu Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness need our citizens to support mask-wearing, hand hygiene, social distancing, and avoiding large crowds in order to decrease the spread of COVID-19 and to decrease the number of people requiring hospitalization.”
The strong support for mask wearing comes a day after Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry referred to the governor’s mask mandate as unconstitutional.
However, in a phone interview Landry reiterates his stance on mask wearing.
“We don’t in any way discourage the use of masks just like we don’t discourage [..] people [from] washing their hands, social distancing and doing all the things, good personal hygiene would require in order to stop any infectious disease,” says AG Jeff Landry.
Some say safety precautions like wearing a mask, hand washing and social distancing have become politicized. But no matter how you vote, this virus is a serious issue.
“It needs to be taken seriously and us in the healthcare field we’re not trying to win elections, we’re not trying to be politically popular or unpopular we’re just dealing with the realities of what we’re seeing,” says Holland.
Medical officials say they believe wearing a mask contributes significantly to the containment of COVID-19.
“I’ve gotten some feedback from people in the community and I think people are taking this seriously,” says Jordan. “We are hearing reports from the community that there is a lot more masking that is going on.”
