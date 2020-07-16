SWLA Arrest Report - July 15, 2020

SWLA Arrest Report - July 15, 2020
(Source: KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville | July 16, 2020 at 9:04 AM CDT - Updated July 16 at 9:04 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 15, 2020.

Dreu Alan Reinecke, 23, Sulphur: Indecent behavior with juveniles.

Morgan Leigh Richard, 26, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Rodney Ray Hamblin, 42, Williamsburg, KY: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); contempt of court.

Luis Roldan-Gomez, 22, Morton, MS: Second-degree battery.

Leonard Dee Hansbrough, 35, Lake Charles: Strangulation; trespassing; second offense possession of synthetic marijuana; no vehicle insurance; operating a vehicle while under suspension.

Lori Lynn Duhon, 37, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

John Adam Patterson, 22, Lake Charles: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000 (2 charges); theft between $5,000 and $25,000.

Tori Lynette Broussard, 41, Lake Charles: First-degree rape; molestation of a juvenile.

Darrin Sidney Lafanette, 40, Lake Charles: Battery of a police officer; threatening a public official; property damage under $1,000; property damage between $1,000 and $50,000; resisting an officer.

Megan Danielle LeBlanc, 29, Lake Charles: Unauthorized use of food stamps over $500.

Coty Earl Lilly, 28, Sulphur: Third-degree rape.

Ronald Joseph Pitre, 43, Lake Charles: Production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule I drug; domestic abuse.

Monica Rochon Allison, 43, Lake Charles: Home invasion, kidnapping, conspiracy, battery.

Steven Sean Willis, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brittany Nicole Hooper, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shontell Antoinette Johnwell, 38, Lake Charles: Probation violation (3 charges).

Gerald Ivy Bergeron Jr., 35, Lake Charles: Unlawful use of 911.

Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.