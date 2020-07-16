SWLA Arrest Report - July 15, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 15, 2020.
Dreu Alan Reinecke, 23, Sulphur: Indecent behavior with juveniles.
Morgan Leigh Richard, 26, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Rodney Ray Hamblin, 42, Williamsburg, KY: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); contempt of court.
Luis Roldan-Gomez, 22, Morton, MS: Second-degree battery.
Leonard Dee Hansbrough, 35, Lake Charles: Strangulation; trespassing; second offense possession of synthetic marijuana; no vehicle insurance; operating a vehicle while under suspension.
Lori Lynn Duhon, 37, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
John Adam Patterson, 22, Lake Charles: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000 (2 charges); theft between $5,000 and $25,000.
Tori Lynette Broussard, 41, Lake Charles: First-degree rape; molestation of a juvenile.
Darrin Sidney Lafanette, 40, Lake Charles: Battery of a police officer; threatening a public official; property damage under $1,000; property damage between $1,000 and $50,000; resisting an officer.
Megan Danielle LeBlanc, 29, Lake Charles: Unauthorized use of food stamps over $500.
Coty Earl Lilly, 28, Sulphur: Third-degree rape.
Ronald Joseph Pitre, 43, Lake Charles: Production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule I drug; domestic abuse.
Monica Rochon Allison, 43, Lake Charles: Home invasion, kidnapping, conspiracy, battery.
Steven Sean Willis, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brittany Nicole Hooper, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shontell Antoinette Johnwell, 38, Lake Charles: Probation violation (3 charges).
Gerald Ivy Bergeron Jr., 35, Lake Charles: Unlawful use of 911.
