Sports Person of the Week - Gracie Dupin

MOSS BLUFF, La. (KPLC) - 14-year old Gracie Dupin has always dreamed of becoming a world champion cowgirl. This past weekend at the National Little Britches Rodeo, that dream came true.
“I’m really excited that I won it,” said Gracie. “I’m happy about it.”
“She’s very excited to get that title,” admitted Gracie’s mom Brandy Dupin. “Going in she was nervous, but she knew what she had to do.”
Not only did Gracie take home the world title in junior girls’ breakaway roping, but she placed seventh in goat tying as well.
“I was excited about it. I wasn’t expecting to place that high up (in goat tying),” admitted Gracie. “It was pretty good.”
But this world title didn’t come easy. Gracie said there’s plenty of practice that goes on behind the scenes.
“I rope about 3-4 times a week, and on the other days, I exercise my horse.”
“First off, she loves her animals. Her horses are her passion— not only to ride but to compete on them. She wants to be on them every day,” said Brandy of Gracie. “There’s many times where I need to tell her it’s okay to rest your horses and yourself.”
To all the young girls out there aspiring to be world champions, Gracie says, ‘you can do it.'
“Just keep trying and don’t ever give up.”
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.