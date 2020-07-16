REPORT: LSU stakes first claim at No. 1 ranking for Class of 2022

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is the first program to stake the claim for the No. 1 ranking for the Class of 2022, according to the 247Sports Composite player rankings.
Steve Wiltfong reported head coach Ed Orgeron and the Tigers are beginning the 2022 cycle with 247Sports’s top class and perhaps they’ll never look back.
LSU has received five commitments, including four inside the Top100.
Quarterback Walker Howard from St. Thomas More in Lafayette, a 6-foot-2, 190-pounder, is ranked as the nation’s No. 3 pro-style quarterback for the 2022 class, according to 247Sports.
Safety Bryan Allen Jr. is the No. 2 sophomore safety in the country, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot, 183-pounder plays for Aledo High in Texas, which won the state championship in 2019.
Cornerback Khamauri Rogers is the No. 8 cornerback in the nation and top player out of Mississippi, according to 247Sports Composite.
Safety Bryce Anderson is the No. 4 safety in the nation, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot, 187-pounder from Beaumont, Texas, ran a 10.92 in the 100-meter and 22.03 in the 200-meter as a freshman.
Wide receiver Decoldest Crawford from Green Oaks High in Shreveport is rated as a four-star recruit. The 6-foot-1 pass-catcher will follow in the footsteps of another Giant, as former LSU cornerback Tre’Davious White, now with the Buffalo Bills, also played at Green Oaks.
RELATED STORIES:
Wiltfong reported LSU is the early 247Sports Crystal Ball favorite for the No. 2 overall prospect in defensive end Shemar Stewart, a 6-foot-5, 236-pounder from Monsignor Pace High in Opa Locka, Fla. He added it sounds like the Tigers are near the top of the list for the No. 1 defensive tackle and No. 3 prospect overall in Walter Nolen, a 6-foot-4, 300-pounder from IMG Academy.
Read Wiltfong’s full report on other players on LSU’s radar, including links to player bio pages.
Currently, Ohio State is ranked No. 2 and Alabama is No. 3 for the Class of 2022. Wiltfong believes that even if those teams and others make surges that the Tigers at the very least look like they could still finish in the top five.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.