Manhunt continues for double homicide suspect

RAGLEY, La. (KPLC) - Multiple law enforcement agencies including the Calcasieu and Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Offices and the DeRidder Police Department are continuing to search by air and land this morning for Neil Broussard.
Broussard is wanted for two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated battery, and kidnapping, following a double homicide on July 15, 2020.
According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, Broussard is believed to have killed Kyla Hidalgo, 17, and Kaleb Charlton 18, at a home on Duraso Drive in Westlake.
Catherine Hidalgo, 40, remains in critical condition after being shot multiple times but was able to tell deputies that Broussard had kidnapped her 14-year-old daughter.
The teen was found later that morning walking out of the woods in the Ragley area which is where law enforcement has centered their search for Broussard.
Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford has advised residents to lock their doors and call 911 if they see anything suspicious. Broussard is a registered sex offender and is considered armed and dangerous.
