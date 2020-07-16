FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm afternoon with an isolated storm, rain chances stick around though the weekend

So far we haven’t seen much in the way of showers or storms this afternoon, but we are watching a cluster of storms off to the east that are slowly moving off to the south and west. Some of these storms will bring some cooling relief from the hot temperatures we have been seeing, with the best chance of rain coming for areas off to the east. Temperatures will remain warm though as we top off in the lower 90′s before slowly falling overnight back into the middle and upper 70′s for our Friday morning. We will see yet another warm afternoon for Friday, but not as warm as what we have seen the last couple of afternoons with highs in the upper 80′s to lower 90′s for Friday afternoon. We see more in the way of cloud cover over the region with the threat of more scattered showers and storms throughout the day. Models continue to show the best chance of rain for areas along and south of I-10, but you’ll want to keep the rain gear handy if you are heading out.