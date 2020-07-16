FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm afternoon with an isolated storm, rain chances stick around though the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We have yet another warm afternoon as we have risen into the lower 90′s once again thanks to a mixture of sun and clouds. There are a few showers and storms just to the east that will be worth watching through the afternoon and evening that could bring us some cooler temperatures.
So far we haven’t seen much in the way of showers or storms this afternoon, but we are watching a cluster of storms off to the east that are slowly moving off to the south and west. Some of these storms will bring some cooling relief from the hot temperatures we have been seeing, with the best chance of rain coming for areas off to the east. Temperatures will remain warm though as we top off in the lower 90′s before slowly falling overnight back into the middle and upper 70′s for our Friday morning. We will see yet another warm afternoon for Friday, but not as warm as what we have seen the last couple of afternoons with highs in the upper 80′s to lower 90′s for Friday afternoon. We see more in the way of cloud cover over the region with the threat of more scattered showers and storms throughout the day. Models continue to show the best chance of rain for areas along and south of I-10, but you’ll want to keep the rain gear handy if you are heading out.
The isolated shower and storm chances will continue to be around as we head into the weekend with isolated storms possible for the afternoon hours each day. Highs stay pretty steady in the lower 90′s each afternoon with lows starting out in the middle and upper 70′s, which will be the name of the game heading into the new week. The unsettled pattern where we see daily storm chances continues into the next week as well as easterly flow will continue to bring upper level disturbances into the region.
Into next week we see temperatures holding pretty steady each day with highs in the upper 80′s to lower 90′s, with the chance of scattered storms. That is good news because we are below normal in rainfall this year by just over an inch so any rain will be much needed after the hot and dry spell we have seen. Tropics are staying quiet as well and that looks to stay for the next several days with no development expected.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.