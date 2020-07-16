FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and humid with a few late-afternoon/early evening storms

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - While not much will change to our hot and humid pattern in place today, there will be the better chance of a few late-afternoon and early evening storms that will help with the heat later on in the day. The morning starts off with some clouds which will give way to sun at times before a few storms arrive later this afternoon.
High temperatures today will again be on their way into the lower 90s before the storms arrive, and the heat index will top out around 105 this afternoon. Drink plenty of water and stay hydrated if you’ll be outside again today, but some storms around again on Friday afternoon will help out with the heat. Models show the best chance of rain today will not arrive until later in the afternoon with a few storms hanging around until after sunset which will be in the 8 to 9 p.m. hour before coming to a complete end.
Rain chances today and Friday are at 30% as a few widely scattered storms return on Friday. These will be confined to the afternoon hours, so they will not cause you too many problems if you have outdoor plans by Friday evening as these storms will be brief and quick to exit before sunset. Outside of the storms it stays hot and humid with highs in the 90s and heat index values around 102 to 105.
The good news is that models continue to trend a little drier for the weekend, so expect a good deal of sun with some clouds at times through the day. Rain chances both Saturday and Sunday are a little lower at 20% for nothing more than isolated afternoon thunderstorms both days. Better rain chances resume next week.
The pattern in place will send a series of disturbances westward across the northern Gulf Coast next week which will provide our area with a daily chance of scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon hours most everyday next week. Rain chances are up to 40% with daily highs around 90 and lows at night in the 70s. The tropics stay quiet with no tropical storms or hurricanes forecast to develop in the Atlantic over the next 5 days.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
