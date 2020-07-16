FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and humid with a few late-afternoon/early evening storms

High temperatures today will again be on their way into the lower 90s before the storms arrive, and the heat index will top out around 105 this afternoon. Drink plenty of water and stay hydrated if you’ll be outside again today, but some storms around again on Friday afternoon will help out with the heat. Models show the best chance of rain today will not arrive until later in the afternoon with a few storms hanging around until after sunset which will be in the 8 to 9 p.m. hour before coming to a complete end.