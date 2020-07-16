Chase and Marshall named to Biletnikoff Award watch list

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall Jr. were named to the Fred Biletnikoff Award watch list on Thursday, July 16.
Chase is a 6-foot-0, 208 pound junior, who is the reigning Biletnikoff Award winner after a monster season in 2019 leading the nation in receiving yards, 1,780, and touchdowns, 20, on 84 receptions. He is LSU’s most decorated receiver in school history. Chase is the SEC record holder for touchdown receptions and receiving yards in a season, and became the school’s first receiver to become an Unanimous All-America and eleventh in school history.
Marshall is a 6-foot-3, 200 pound junior, who had an injury plagued season in 2019, but was still able to haul in 46 catches for 671 yards, and 13 touchdowns.
The Blietnikoff Award is presented annually to the top college wide receiver. Josh Reed (2001) became the school’s first winner.
