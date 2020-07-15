17-year-old, 18-year-old killed in double homicide, manhunt continues

WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - Beauregard Sheriff Mark Herford is advising residents in the Ragley area to stay aware and keep their doors locked as the manhunt for a double-murder suspect continues.
Lake Charles Neil P. Broussard, 51, a registered sex offender, is considered armed and dangerous. He is accused of killing two people and shooting another in the 2400 block of Duraso Road in Westlake early this morning.
Herford said residents who see anyone suspicious in the Ragley area or who knows Broussard’s whereabouts should call 911.
Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso said Broussard has an active warrant for rape. Broussard could possibly be driving a silver Ford Mustang bearing Louisiana license plate 893CIP.
Broussard is suspected of shooting and killing 17-year-old Kyla Hidalgo and 18-year-old Kaleb Charlton around 4 a.m. Thursday, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent said. Kyla’s mother, Catherine Hidalgo, 40, was shot but survived and is listed in critical condition at a local hospital.
When deputies arrived, they found Catherine Hidalgo shot multiple times saying that her 14-year-old daughter had been taken by Broussard, Mancuso said.
The girl was found around daybreak in Beauregard Parish.
The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call at 6:42 a.m. that the girl was found exiting the woods on Jackson-Gimnick Loop, according to information on the Beauregard Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
The Beauregard Sheriff’s Office says Broussard is believed to have been last seen in that area. His vehicle was found in a wooded area on McFatter Road in Ragley.
Broussard was convicted of molestation of a juvenile in 2005 and two counts of molestation of a juvenile in 2011. He also has an active warrant in the amount of $2 million for his arrest for first-degree rape and molestation of a juvenile.
Warrants were issued in connection to today’s events for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery, and two counts of first-degree murder.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.