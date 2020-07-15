Three McNeese Cowboys named to preseason All-SLC football team

McNeese CB Darion Dunn (Source: KPLC)
July 15, 2020 at 2:45 PM CDT - Updated July 15 at 2:45 PM

FRISCO, Texas – McNeese seniors Cyron Sutton, Darion Dunn and Cory McCoy have all been named to the 2020 All-Southland Conference Preseason Football Team, the league office announced on Wednesday. The preseason all-conference teams were presented by Hercules Tires.

Sutton earned two spots on the team having been named to the first team at wide receiver and second-team punt returner while Dunn was named to the first team at defensive back and McCoy on the second team at defensive back.

Both Sutton and Dunn picked up postseason honors at their respective positions after the 2019 season and Dunn has already been named a preseason All-American by HERO Sports.

In 2019, Sutton led the Cowboys in both receptions (67) and receiving yards (950), breaking the single-season school record in catches. He also pulled in nine touchdown passes and recorded 100 or more yards receiving four times and double-digit catches twice, including a single-game school record 13 grabs against Central Arkansas.

In the return game, Sutton averaged 7.7 yards on 18 punt returns, ranking second in the conference.

Dunn led the Cowboys and ranked tied for second in the conference with five pass interceptions in 2019, ranked fifth in the league with 11 pass break-ups and third with 16 total passes defended. He started all 12 games and finished the year with 42 total tackles.

McCoy tied for the conference lead with 18 passes defended including a conference-best 15 pass break-ups to go along with three interceptions. He ended the season tied for sixth on the team with 48 total tackles with 38 of those solos.

Central Arkansas led the way with eight first-team selections and 13 overall. Sam Houston State followed with nine picks on the two teams, Nicholls with eight and six each for HBU and Southeastern Louisiana.

McNeese and ACU each had four selections while Lamar garnered three picks. UIW, Northwestern State and Stephen F. Austin each earned two spots.

Returning all-conference selections from the previous season are automatically named to the preseason all-conference teams and may advance to higher team slots if they are vacated by non-returning players. Open positions are nominated and voted upon by the league’s head coaches.

The 2020 preseason poll will be released next Wednesday, July 22, as part of the Southland Conference Football Virtual Kickoff presented by Levy Marketing.

First Team Preseason All-Conference Offense
Pos. Name School Class Hometown
QB Breylin Smith* Central Arkansas Jr. Conway, Ark.
RB Julien Gums* Nicholls Jr. New Orleans, La.
RB Donovan Williams* Sam Houston State Jr. Paris, Texas
TE/HB Branden Hohenstein Abilene Christian Sr. Jackson, Neb.
WR Lujuan Winningham* Central Arkansas Jr. Humble, Texas
WR Dai’Jean Dixon* Nicholls Sr. New Orleans, La.
WR Cyron Sutton* McNeese Sr. New Orleans, La.
OL P.J. Burkhalter* Nicholls R-Sr. Franklinton, La.
OL Colby Thomas* Sam Houston State Sr. Manvel, Texas
OL Jair Joseph* Nicholls Sr. Belle Rose, La.
OL Jaylen Hendrix* Central Arkansas Jr. Everman, Texas
OL Toby Sanderson* Central Arkansas Sr. Edmond, Okla.
PK Bailey Giffen* Lamar Sr. Bryan, Texas
P Matt McRobert* Sam Houston State R-Sr. Berowra, Australia

First Team Preseason All-Conference Defense
Pos. Name School Class Hometown
DL Trace Mascorro* Sam Houston State Sr. Refugio, Texas
DL Joseph Wallace* Sam Houston State Sr. Dallas, Texas
DL Nathan Grant* Central Arkansas Sr. Carrollton, Texas
DL Kameron Hill* Abilene Christian Sr. Fresno, Texas
LB Alexis Ramos* Southeastern Louisiana Sr. Salinas, Calif.
LB TJ Campbell* Central Arkansas Jr. Southaven, Miss.
LB Ja’Quay Pough* Northwestern State Sr. Sherman, Texas
DB Ferlando Jordan* Southeastern Louisiana R-Jr. Atlanta, Ga.
DB Robert Rochell* Central Arkansas Sr. Shreveport, La.
DB Michael Lawson* Lamar Sr. Patterson, Calif.
DB Darion Dunn* McNeese Sr. Oakdale, La.
DB Kevin Moore III* Nicholls Sr. Lafayette, La.
KR Cameron Myers* Central Arkansas R-So. Plant City, Fla.
PR Michael Lawson* Lamar Sr. Patterson, Calif.

Second Team Preseason All-Conference Offense
Pos. Name School Class Hometown
QB Bailey Zappe Houston Baptist Sr. Victoria, Texas
RB Billy McCrary Abilene Christian Sr. Temple, Texas
RB Dreshawn Minnieweather Houston Baptist Sr. Mesquite, Texas
TE/HB Matt DeBlaiso Southeastern Louisiana Sr. Seaford, N.Y.
TE/HB Jack Short Central Arkansas Sr. Bentonville, Ark.
WR Tyler Hudson* Central Arkansas So. Spring, Texas
WR Xavier Gipson* Stephen F. Austin So. Dallas, Texas
WR Ben Ratzlaff* Houston Baptist Sr. San Diego, Calif.
WR Jerreth Sterns* Houston Baptist Jr. Waxahachie, Texas
WR Austin Mitchell* Southeastern Louisiana R-Sr. Plaquemine, La.
OL Eleasah Anderson Sam Houston State R-Jr. Houston, Texas
OL Mikhail Hill Nicholls R-Jr. Gretna, La.
OL Jeremiah James Nicholls R-So. New Orleans, La.
OL Drew Jones Southeastern Louisiana Sr. Des Allemands, La.
OL Kade Parmelly Abilene Christian Sr. Abilene, Texas
PK Hayden Ray* Central Arkansas Jr. Bryant, Ark.
P Blake Patterson* Houston Baptist Sr. Round Rock, Texas

Second Team Preseason All-Conference Defense
Pos. Name School Class Hometown
DL Jevon Leon* Sam Houston State So. Houston, Texas
DL A’Javius Brown Central Arkansas Sr. Jackson, Miss.
DL Josh Carr Jr. Southeastern Louisiana Jr. Houston, Texas
DL J.W. Jones Central Arkansas Sr. Rayville, La.
LB Kelechi Anyalabechi* UIW Jr. Pearland, Texas
LB Caleb Johnson Houston Baptist Sr. San Diego, Calif.
LB Evan Veron Nicholls Sr. LaPlace, La.
DB Zyon McCollum* Sam Houston State Sr. Galveston, Texas
DB Cory McCoy* McNeese Sr. Leesville, La.
DB Shemar Bartholomew* Northwestern State Jr. New Orleans, La.
DB Jaylon Jimmerson* UIW So. Pittsburg, Texas
DB Jaylen Thomas* Sam Houston State Sr. Houston, Texas
KR Xavier Gipson* Stephen F. Austin So. Dallas, Texas
PR Cyron Sutton* McNeese Sr. New Orleans, La.

