Three McNeese Cowboys named to preseason All-SLC football team

FRISCO, Texas – McNeese seniors Cyron Sutton, Darion Dunn and Cory McCoy have all been named to the 2020 All-Southland Conference Preseason Football Team, the league office announced on Wednesday. The preseason all-conference teams were presented by Hercules Tires.
Sutton earned two spots on the team having been named to the first team at wide receiver and second-team punt returner while Dunn was named to the first team at defensive back and McCoy on the second team at defensive back.
Both Sutton and Dunn picked up postseason honors at their respective positions after the 2019 season and Dunn has already been named a preseason All-American by HERO Sports.
In 2019, Sutton led the Cowboys in both receptions (67) and receiving yards (950), breaking the single-season school record in catches. He also pulled in nine touchdown passes and recorded 100 or more yards receiving four times and double-digit catches twice, including a single-game school record 13 grabs against Central Arkansas.
In the return game, Sutton averaged 7.7 yards on 18 punt returns, ranking second in the conference.
Dunn led the Cowboys and ranked tied for second in the conference with five pass interceptions in 2019, ranked fifth in the league with 11 pass break-ups and third with 16 total passes defended. He started all 12 games and finished the year with 42 total tackles.
McCoy tied for the conference lead with 18 passes defended including a conference-best 15 pass break-ups to go along with three interceptions. He ended the season tied for sixth on the team with 48 total tackles with 38 of those solos.
Central Arkansas led the way with eight first-team selections and 13 overall. Sam Houston State followed with nine picks on the two teams, Nicholls with eight and six each for HBU and Southeastern Louisiana.
McNeese and ACU each had four selections while Lamar garnered three picks. UIW, Northwestern State and Stephen F. Austin each earned two spots.
Returning all-conference selections from the previous season are automatically named to the preseason all-conference teams and may advance to higher team slots if they are vacated by non-returning players. Open positions are nominated and voted upon by the league’s head coaches.
The 2020 preseason poll will be released next Wednesday, July 22, as part of the Southland Conference Football Virtual Kickoff presented by Levy Marketing.
