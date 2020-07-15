SWLA Arrest Report - July 14, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 14, 2020.
Aaron Kent McAllen, 37, Sulphur: Aggravated battery.
Harry Oneal Burt Jr., 52, Lake Charles: Battery of the infirm; property damage under $1,000.
Gregory V. Leitl, 30, Lake Charles: Strangulation.
Chante Nicole Rankins, 23, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; property damage between $1,000 and $50,000.
Brittany R. Vital, 35, Lake Charles: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Tyler Jamal Guillory, 25, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Adrian Evertte Jackson, 38, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
