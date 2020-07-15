McNeese Kicker Kutie Camp goes virtual

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With the latest updates on guidelines surrounding the pandemic, organizations like the McNeese Kicker Kutie Camp are switching back to virtual methods.
Director of the McNeese Cowgirl Kickers Emily Derouen told us about the switch, “Once McNeese got back to campus, it was determined by the Vice President that we would follow the guidelines of indoor social gatherings limited to 50 people. We were open to trying this virtually. So we sat down and made plans.”
She says this year will have a special theme, “We usually have a theme for the camp. This year was the anniversary of the Kickers being founded. This was the 40th year anniversary. I was working with the former director Ms. Glenda who founded the kickers and Ms. Paige Caldwell and so we kind of came up with the idea of dancing through the decades. So Monday will be rolling with the 20s, and then on Tuesday, we’re going to do the 50s. So the cute little poodle skirts. On Wednesday, we’re going with the 70s and then on Thursday, we’re going to do the 90s. So some hip hop.”
Derouen says despite having to change how they do things they won’t let the pandemic stop them, “This isn’t something that’s going to get us down. We’re still going to have the most amazing week ever like we do every year! Auditions kind of taught us how to just roll with the punches and do everything over zoom. So we are just going to follow that protocol with that.”
That said, Derouen says the Kicker Kutie performance with the Cowgirl Kickers at the first home game is dependent on the latest pandemic updates and guidelines.
But for anyone who’s interested in the McNeese Kicker Kutie Camp Derouen says there’s still time to sign up, “Camp begins on Monday, July 20 through Friday, July 24. Sign up is still open on our website.”
You can find the Kicker’s website HERE.
