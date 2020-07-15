Local officials explain how they will enforce mask mandate

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The statewide mask mandate requiring anyone ages eight and up to wear a face covering in public areas went into effect this week.
At Governor John Bel Edwards’ press conference, he ultimately put enforcement responsibility on business owners.
“With respect to enforcement, we are going to require businesses to tell people they have to have a mask on,” he said.
Local city officials agree, saying enforcement right now is mainly up to individual businesses. But as of now, they don’t believe compliance will be an issue.
“For those where you may have a business [that] may not be fully aware of what the governor’s mandate is, if we happen to get a call we will probably reach out to them and give them a courtesy call,” City of Lake Charles administrator John Cardone said. “We’ll explain and try to educate the business on the governor’s mandate.”
Once city officials speak with the business the next step would be to report them to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
A statement from a State Fire Marshal’s Office spokesperson, Ashley Rodrigue, said:
“The first efforts in securing compliance, as the governor directed, is to allow a business the opportunity to remedy the concern a customer has about any instance of perceived non-compliance,” she said.
“We encourage customers to bring their concerns to the attention of the business owner or manager and allow them the chance to address it. If a customer is dissatisfied with the response by the business, we welcome them alerting us to their concern.”
Cardone said as of now, local law enforcement will not be issuing citations.
”Our local law enforcement, we don’t have intentions of writing citations,” he said. “We believe that for the most part, most businesses will fall into compliance.”
Cardone said when city officials notify the State Fire Marshal’s Office about a particular business that is not in compliance, they are subjecting themselves to a fine to the state. Local law enforcement could get involved if a business asks a patron to leave for not wearing a mask and they do not do so. Cardone said this would then be a case of trespassing.
The mask mandate is set to expire July 24, but could be extended.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.