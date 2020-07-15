IRS tax deadline today

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The deadline to pay your estimated tax payments for 2020 is today, July 15, 2020.
Any individual or corporation that has a quarterly estimated tax payment due has until today to make that payment without penalty.
The deadline was previously extended from its original deadline on April 15 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The IRS also reminds taxpayers that they have until today, to file an extension for their 2019 federal tax return. The extension gives taxpayers until Oct. 15 to file, but taxes owed are due by July 15.
Taxpayers who owe a 2019 income tax liability, as well as estimated tax for 2020, will need to make two separate payments on or by today, one for their 2019 income tax liability and one for their 2020 estimated tax payments. The two estimated tax payments can be combined into a single payment.
Tax help is available at any time on the IRS’s website HERE.
