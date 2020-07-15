Former Westlake pastor pleads guilty in state court for sex crimes

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A former pastor in Westlake pleaded guilty in state court to sixty-years in prison for sex crimes.
John Michael Ward, the former pastor of Bellview Baptist Church in Westlake, pleaded guilty on June 30 in the 14th Judicial District Court before Judge Robert Wyatt.
According to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office, “Ward pleaded guilty to one count of second degree rape, and was sentenced to forty-years department of corrections, one count of sexual battery of a victim under thirteen and was sentenced to sixty-years department of corrections, and another count of sexual battery of a victim under thirteen and was sentenced to sixty-years as well.”
The charges have been ordered to run concurrent to each other along with his federal sentence.
Ward pleaded guilty on Nov. 19, 2019, to two counts of production of child pornography in federal court.
He was sentenced to thirty-years on each charge, to run consecutively.
Read the original story, here.
