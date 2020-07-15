FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm afternoon with some sunshine, rain chances go up to end the week

Temperatures this afternoon have climbed back into the upper 80′s and lower 90′s, which has been a consistent theme these last few days. The one thing that has changed slightly is the fact we have a little more in the way of cloud cover, which is providing more shade then the last several days even though we are still feeling more like the triple digits. We do see the heat indices slowly dropping over the next couple of days with our afternoon rain chances increasing. Temperatures slowly fall as we head into the overnight hours where we can expect to start out in the upper 70′s again for our Thursday morning. Into Thursday afternoon we see a disturbance moving through the region and that combined with moisture we have and daytime heating will spark afternoon showers and storms to return. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 90′s and that will be a common for our afternoons moving into next week as well.