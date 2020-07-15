FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm afternoon with some sunshine, rain chances go up to end the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Another warm afternoon across the region with not much in the way of cooling showers or storms around. That will change though as we head into the end of the week as afternoon storm chances make a return.
Temperatures this afternoon have climbed back into the upper 80′s and lower 90′s, which has been a consistent theme these last few days. The one thing that has changed slightly is the fact we have a little more in the way of cloud cover, which is providing more shade then the last several days even though we are still feeling more like the triple digits. We do see the heat indices slowly dropping over the next couple of days with our afternoon rain chances increasing. Temperatures slowly fall as we head into the overnight hours where we can expect to start out in the upper 70′s again for our Thursday morning. Into Thursday afternoon we see a disturbance moving through the region and that combined with moisture we have and daytime heating will spark afternoon showers and storms to return. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 90′s and that will be a common for our afternoons moving into next week as well.
We see another upper level disturbance moving through for our Friday and showers and storms will be around once again, with a better coverage for Friday in comparison to our Thursday. We do see our rain chances dropping slightly as we head into the weekend with the better chance of rain off to the south. If you have any outdoor plans for the weekend they will be good to go, just have an alternative plan to move indoors for a brief period of time should an isolated thunderstorm move through. As always you can check the KPLC 7Weather App for the latest updates and look at radar.
Rain chances return as we move into next week as we see more of an easterly pattern taking shape with disturbances moving in from the east, which will help to spark those afternoon shower and storm chances. Highs stay in the upper 80′s to lower 90′s through next week with morning lows in the upper 70′s. Good news is the tropics look to remain quiet over the next couple of days and no development is expected.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
