FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another hot day; some relief by Thursday as storms return

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With another hot and sunny day on tap, we won’t be seeing anything really any different than what we’ve been dealing with for the past several days. Take your heat precautions even though no official heat advisory is in effect for SW Louisiana today, because heat index readings will still top out around 105 to 107 this afternoon. Rain chances hold off one last day, but that will soon come to an end with scattered storms arriving by tomorrow afternoon.
Hazy skies today will also continue as a thin layer of Saharan Dust continues to linger, which will also drop our air quality into the moderate category again for those with respiratory issues with an AQI in the 60s. This haze will likely carry over into the remainder of the week as more dust moves into the Gulf of Mexico through the weekend. On the good side, this dry air associated with the dust will continue to suppress tropical development over the next several days.
By Thursday, the heat and humidity start the day, but scattered afternoon storms will begin to arrive from the east as a series of disturbances move across the northern Gulf of Mexico through much of next week. It appears that tomorrow’s storms will be limited to the afternoon hours and will be brief in duration but could contain cloud-to-ground lightning and briefly heavy rain. The rain chances tomorrow and Friday will be equally 30% as these afternoon variety storms resume to finish off the workweek.
A slight downward trend in rain chances this weekend will likely provide plenty of opportunities to enjoy the outdoors before higher rain chances resume next week. Models are pushing a few more vigorous troughs of low pressure westward across the Gulf on the southern flank of a ridge of high pressure to our north. These weak tropical waves will supply a daily chance of scattered, mainly afternoon, thunderstorms most every day next week which is a good thing to help out the heat!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.