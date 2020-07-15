FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another hot day; some relief by Thursday as storms return

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With another hot and sunny day on tap, we won’t be seeing anything really any different than what we’ve been dealing with for the past several days. Take your heat precautions even though no official heat advisory is in effect for SW Louisiana today, because heat index readings will still top out around 105 to 107 this afternoon. Rain chances hold off one last day, but that will soon come to an end with scattered storms arriving by tomorrow afternoon.