Deadline to register for CPSB Connected Classrooms extended

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The deadline to register for CPSB Connected Classrooms has been extended to Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
This is due to the 5 p.m. School Board meeting tomorrow, July 16, that will discuss virtual students participating in school-related activities.
You can find the revised Return to School Plan HERE, which also includes updated information regarding face coverings as a result of yesterday’s BESE meeting.
The CPSB says future plan changes are possible depending on guidance, mandates, and recommendations at the state level.
You can find more information on enrollment for CPSB’s Connected Classrooms option HERE.
