COVID-19 IN SWLA: 340 new cases, 2 new deaths

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - A total of 340 new cases and two new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in Southwest Louisiana when the Louisiana Department of Health released updated numbers Wednesday.
Hospitalizations from COVID-19 dropped by one in Southwest Louisiana - to 136 from 137. The state says five more ICU beds are now available in the area. While 10 ICU beds were available in the five-parish area Tuesday, 15 are now available. KPLC reached out to several area hospitals yesterday about ICU bed availability.
Both of Southwest Louisiana’s deaths were in Calcasieu, which reported 270 new cases. Allen reported 17 new cases, Beauregard 11, Cameron two, Jeff Davis 40. Vernon Parish reported 18 new cases.
Region 5 - Calcasieu, Allen, Beauregard, Cameron, and Jeff Davis - has now had 5,401 cases and 111 deaths from the virus. Twenty-three of those deaths have been reported in the last two weeks.
Statewide, 2,089 new cases and 14 new deaths were reported on the Department of Health’s website. The state now says of the 84,131 cases reported in the state, 53,288 are presumed to have recovered.
‘The Louisiana Department of Corrections is reporting that 25 inmates at Allen Correctional Center are currently positive and exhibiting symptoms. One inmate has tested positive but is asymptomatic. Twelve staff members have also tested positive.
Each death in Calcasieu suspected of being from COVID goes through a review process before a determination is made, said Charlie Hunter with the Calcasieu Coroner’s Office. Each case is independently reviewed by a certified death investigator, then the information - which includes the case report and a copy of the COVID-19 test - is submitted to Calcasieu Coroner Dr. Terry Welke, who makes the final determination.
ALLEN - 514 cases | 14 deaths | 201 state tests | 6,889 commercial tests
BEAUREGARD - 385 cases | 9 deaths | 54 state tests | 5,346 commercial tests
CALCASIEU - 3,705 cases | 74 deaths | 828 state tests | 36,815 commercial tests
CAMERON - 117 cases | 0 deaths | 1 state tests | 530 commercial tests
JEFF DAVIS - 680 cases | 14 deaths | 541 state tests | 8,164 commercial tests
VERNON - 319 cases | 10 deaths | 966 state tests | 5,144 commercial tests
STATE - 84,131 cases | 3,351 deaths | 43,928 state tests | 957,272 commercial tests | 1,369 COVID-19 patients hospitalized | 149 patients on ventilators | 53,288 patients presumed recovered.
Click HERE for more. The state updates the website daily, at noon.
PARISH INFORMATION
CALCASIEU PARISH
The first confirmed case of coronavirus in Calcasieu was reported on Thursday, March 19. Parish officials reported the first death from COVID-19 on Monday, March 23. It was also the first death from COVID-19 reported in Southwest Louisiana.
ALLEN PARISH
The Louisiana Department of Health reported the first two positive cases of coronavirus in Allen Parish on its website Monday, March 23. Both cases were at Oakdale Federal Correctional Complex, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website.
Two more cases were announced on Thursday, March 26.
Patrick Jones, 49, a prisoner at Oakdale FCC, died Saturday, March 28, from the virus. He complained of a persistent cough on Thursday, March 19, and was transported to a local hospital. He was placed on a ventilator on Friday, March 20.
BEAUREGARD PARISH
Beauregard Parish reported its first positive case of COVID-19 on Saturday, March 21. Beauregard Parish officials said in a news release that they were advised by the state today that a test had come back positive. Read the full news release HERE.
CAMERON PARISH
One of the last parishes in Louisiana to report at confirmed case, Cameron Parish reported its first case of COVID-19 on April 7.
When Cameron reported its first case, Tensas Parish was the only parish with no confirmed cases.
“This has been expected and anticipated,” officials with the Cameron Parish Office of Emergency Preparation said in an email. “We encourage everyone to remain vigilant and do their part in decreasing the spread of infection by following CDC guidelines.”
These include:
• Practice social distancing.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Stay home if you are sick.
JEFF DAVIS PARISH
The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Jeff Davis Parish was reported on Tuesday, March 24.
VERNON PARISH
Representatives with Byrd Hospital in Leesville confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 at their facility on Saturday, March 21.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.