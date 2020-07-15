Authorities searching for Westlake double homicide suspect

WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - Authorities are searching for a convicted sex offender who is currently the suspect in a double homicide in Westlake, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect is Neil P. Broussard, 51, of Lake Charles who authorities believe is driving a black Hyundai Elantra bearing a Louisiana license plate 950DCZ. He could also possibly be driving a silver Ford Mustang bearing Louisiana license plate 893CIP.
Broussard is described as being 6′2, weighing about 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is considered armed and dangerous. The sheriff’s office asks anyone who sees Broussard or knows of his whereabouts to contact 911 immediately.
It was also initially reported that Broussard had kidnapped a 14-year-old girl who authorities say has since been found safe.
Authorities plan on releasing more information regarding the double homicide later today as their investigation continues.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.