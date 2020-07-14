SWLA Arrest Report - July 13, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 13, 2020.
Rickey James Charles, 32, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (4 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug.
Taylor Annette Murphy, 25, Morgan City, LA: ARDC detainer.
Adrian Carter, 30, Lake Charles: Aggravated flight from an officer; careless operation; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; speeding; no vehicle liability in vehicle; modifications to exhaust systems.
Sean Alexander Meeks, 43, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender.
Eric Shawn Sonnier, 38, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.
Lance Kevin Gaspard, 37, Lake Charles: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Alireza Shabani, 27, Denham Springs: Theft between $5,000 and $25,000.
Christopher Lynn Edwards, 28, Lake Charles: Trespassing.
True Joseph Abel, 18, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a felon.
Cameron Glenndale Guilbeaux, 18, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.
Nicholas Blake Sonnier, 22, Lake Charles: Armed robbery.
