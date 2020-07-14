Qualifying candidates asked to make appointment for Nov. 3 Election

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Clerk of Court is asking qualifying candidates for the Nov. 3 election to make an appointment if possible at the Clerk of Court office on July 22 through July 24.
Clerk of Court Lynn Jones said this is not mandatory but requested, to reduce the number of people at the courthouse.
“This year due to the Covid-19 situation and the large number of candidates expected to qualify, we are asking all candidates to call our office to make an appointment,” Jones said. “We need to limit the number of candidates in the office at one time.”
Candidates without an appointment will be allowed to qualify but wait times may be increased as candidates with appointments will be given priority, Jones said.
Qualifying will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.
Candidates can call ahead or visit HERE to find out the correct qualifying fees for the particular office sought.
Candidates must present a driver’s license or other accepted form of identification.
