McNeese football adds transfers AJ Carter and Max Charite to squad

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese football head coach Frank Wilson has announced the addition of two of the newest transfers to the Cowboy squad – running back AJ Carter and offensive lineman Max Charite.
Both players will be immediately eligible for the upcoming 2020 season.
Carter (6-0, 218) comes to McNeese from the Pac-12 Conference’s Arizona State where he played his first two seasons for the Sun Devils, appearing in 16 games.
In 2019, he played in all 13 games and ran for 50 yards on 19 carries while making two catches for 25 yards. He had 12 yards on four carries against Florida State in a 20-14 win in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.
A native of Many and product of Many High School, Carter was a consensus three-star prospect and was listed as one of the top running backs in the nation and top overall prospects in Louisiana by 24/7, ESPN and Rivals.
In just his junior and senior seasons combined, he rushed for 3,911 yards on 414 carries with 63 touchdowns over 22 games and led the Tigers to the state semifinals in back-to-back seasons in 2016 and 2017. He earned first team Class 2A All-Louisiana honors in 2016 and 2017.
Charite (6-3, 300) is a transfer from South Alabama where in 2019 he started two of the first three games at the left guard position before suffering an injury against Memphis in week three and was granted a redshirt.
A native of Homestead, Florida, Charite played two seasons at the College of the Sequoias where he earned first team all-Valley League honors both seasons before transferring to South Alabama.
As a junior in 2018 at USA, Charite appeared in all but one game and allowed just a half sack while participating in 363 plays.
In high school he prepped at South Dade HS where, as a senior, helped lead his team to a 10-2 record and a district championship while advancing to the quarterfinals of the state Class 8A playoffs.
