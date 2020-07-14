ICE regulations impact international students

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As college students contemplate what classes will look like in the fall, new regulations released by ICE are impacting international students.
The guidelines state that foreign students whose classes are fully online will no longer be able to stay in the United States.
Associate VP for McNeese Enrollment Toby Osburn says, “We were disappointed to hear that but we have contingencies in place, where we can help our students ensure that they can stay in compliance.”
McNeese plans to have in-person and online hybrid courses in the fall that will help these students.
Nearly 3,000 international students attend institutions in the University of Louisiana System, like McNeese.
Students the UL system says they prioritize.
President of the UL system Jim Henderson says, “We’re going to find solutions for those students so they can continue their learning. They can enjoy their presence on University of Louisiana System campuses including McNeese State. As things change, we are going to work very closely with them to ensure we can mitigate the challenges that could beset them.”
These are also challenges that our community colleges are dealing with as well.
Sowela currently has 23 international students on its campus. The college says the impact these students make is essential.
Executive Director for Enrollement at Sowela Pam Boersig says, “What’s so incredible about international students is the experience they bring in terms of their culture, their background, and just a whole different approach in terms of higher education.”
The UL system, McNeese, and Sowela all say they want to assure their international students that they plan to offer courses that will help them comply with their visa restrictions.
