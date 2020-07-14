Homeschool advice

She says she chose hers to tailor her children’s schedule for what fit best for them, “We chose to register as non-public school not seeking approval. It’s most simpler for me as a mom. I can tailor the type of learning or even the schedule of the day. I have one child who is going to function the best from morning until just after one. I have a gymnast who only has the morning hours, and then I have my other one who is much more of a creative spirit and she schools with us in the morning, but in the afternoon she gets to be creative and branch out.”