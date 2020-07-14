Homeschool advice

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With so many changes to the upcoming school year some parents are looking into homeschooling as an option.
While starting this journey can seem overwhelming and might leave you with questions we’re giving you a look into Jessica Minton’s experience being a homeschool mom.
“Homeschooling has been gaining awareness and popularity for a while now. Homeschooling has all kinds of kids for all different kinds of reasons. I have three children. My oldest is 13, my middle one is 10, and my youngest is 9. So this year is going to start my fifth year. I started with just my oldest. It was kind of an experiment to test the waters! I think I was interested in homeschool for a lot of levels. I always really enjoyed learning with my children and you know, just finding about new things together. It’s kind of like an adventure!”
Minton says the first step is registering for what kind of homeschooling you want to do, “Logistically, the first thing you want to do is figure out what type of homeschool you want to be. So you register with Louisiana beliefs as either a home study or what’s called a non-public non-seeking approval homeschool. You register and you’re done!”
She says she chose hers to tailor her children’s schedule for what fit best for them, “We chose to register as non-public school not seeking approval. It’s most simpler for me as a mom. I can tailor the type of learning or even the schedule of the day. I have one child who is going to function the best from morning until just after one. I have a gymnast who only has the morning hours, and then I have my other one who is much more of a creative spirit and she schools with us in the morning, but in the afternoon she gets to be creative and branch out.”
Some of the lesson plans she uses are actually ones taught in regular schools, “Lots of times we use a traditional school, will have lesson plans and sometimes a textbook. I love to get get my kids out into the real world and if we’re learning about adding in subtracting money or interest and taxes, or budgeting then I might give them our grocery list and a certain amount of money and we might go to the store.”
She says setting realistic goals with her family at the start of the school year has helped them stay on track, “There’s really no wrong way to do it if you have a genuine desire to give your child the best education, and give yourself Grace, give your kids grace. Let yourself have a bad day sometimes and just take a break and then get back on the train!”
If you are looking for homeschool resources and communities you can check out the following websites:
