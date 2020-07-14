Five SWLA football players named to Maxpreps preseason All-Louisiana football team

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - District 4-3A is loaded with elite talent this season as Jennings, LCCP and St. Louis are expected to be ranked among the best in the state this year. We recently ranked the district No. 1 in our 7-in-Seven Countdown for the most competitive districts in 2020.
MaxPreps has taken notice as five Southwest Louisiana athletes made the 2020 preseason All-Louisiana football team. All five players hail from schools in district 4-3A.
MaxPreps named three of the players to the second-team offense. Jennings running back Trevor Etienne, LCCP wide receiver Solomon Lewis and LCCP offensive lineman Marcus Francis each earned the honor.
Etienne, who’s only entering his junior season, recorded a sophomore year to remember after totaling more than 1,700 yards on the ground and 25 touchdowns. He holds five SEC offers including LSU and Alabama. 247Sports ranks him as a three-star prospect and the 13th ranked player in the state for 2022.
Lewis is a Louisiana Tech commit that holds offers from Miami, Texas Tech, Houston, among others. The senior missed time during his junior campaign due to injury but is looking to bounce back for his senior year. In 2018 he shined, catching 36 passes for 562 yards and six receiving touchdowns. 247Sports ranks him as a three-star prospect and the 42nd ranked player in the state.
Another Blazer was honored on the offensive side with Francis. Francis is a big-bodied lineman (6′3, 290 lbs) that was a first-team all-district pick and second-team all-state pick a season ago. The senior also played defense as he racked up 25 total tackles with one tackle for a loss. Like Lewis, Francis has received interest from LA Tech.
Defensively, a pair of local athletes made the second team as well in Jennings defensive tackle Keenan Landry and Iowa safety Cejae Ceasar.
Landry joins Etienne on the list after the senior had another stellar season a year ago. The big tackle (6′2, 295 lbs) has been a key component upfront for Jennings as he holds five Division I offers including one from LSU. 247Sports ranks him as a three-star prospect and the 30th ranked player in the state.
Ceasar, a recent UL Lafayette commit, holds offers from Kansas State, ULM, Tulane, South Alabama, New Mexico State, Arkansas State, Air Force, Cornell and all six Louisiana-based FCS schools. The senior finished 2019 with 34 total tackles. He also proved to be good with his hands, breaking up six passes and picking off another. In addition, he recovered three fumbles, while forcing one as well. Ceasar also scored a defensive touchdown and tallied a blocked kick in 2019. 247Sports ranks him as a three-star prospect and the 31st ranked player in the state.
