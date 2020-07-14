Five SWLA football players named to Maxpreps preseason All-Louisiana football team

Ceasar, a recent UL Lafayette commit, holds offers from Kansas State, ULM, Tulane, South Alabama, New Mexico State, Arkansas State, Air Force, Cornell and all six Louisiana-based FCS schools. The senior finished 2019 with 34 total tackles. He also proved to be good with his hands, breaking up six passes and picking off another. In addition, he recovered three fumbles, while forcing one as well. Ceasar also scored a defensive touchdown and tallied a blocked kick in 2019. 247Sports ranks him as a three-star prospect and the 31st ranked player in the state.